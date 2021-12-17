A year on and nothing has changed for Stonehaven & NE Scotland Twinning Group

The Twinning Group took to Zoom to spread the international festive cheer this year.

One year on and it seems that nothing has changed.

The world is still in the grip of the Covid pandemic with the Omicron variant the new challenge.

However, Covid or not, Twinning Group chair, Phil Mills-Bishop, Clan Baird Commander Richard Holman-Baird and others exchanged warm thoughts and hearts via Zoom with Athens Alabama Mayor Ronnie Marks and Acheres-Paris Mayor Marc Honor, to mark the season.

Phil joked that if French President Macron and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson needed any help with current issues between the two countries then the Twinning Group would gladly help....Phil and Richard also promised to send over some Scottish fish.

Mayor Honor appreciated the joke and took the opportunity to invite Phil, Richard and others in the Twinning Group to be his guests at Acheres May festival (similar to our feening market) next year and to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the Twinning friendship. Accommodation and hospitality would be provided free. The invite also extends to local businesses who would be given stalls at the weekend market in the center of Acheres.

The French Consul-General to Scotland Madam Laurence Pais, located in Edinburgh, was unable to participate on the call due to losing her voice, but gave her support and agreed to visit Stonehaven in the New year.

She said: “Maybe you can convey my best wishes to all the participants, hoping that this great twinning continues to progress and that the ties between Stonehaven and Acheres get even stronger.

"Let's hope that next year People from both cities will be able to meet in person, either in Scotland or in France. These connections are more important than ever. I wish you all a great ceremony and a wonderful event celebrating the friendship between Scotland and France."