Aberdeenshire appoints first virtual head teacher

One of Aberdeenshire’s newest head teachers is relishing her role in supporting around 400 care experienced young people in the North-east.

But other than having pupils to nurture and staff to support, that’s where any similarity to a ‘physical’ school role ends for Emma Allen.

The former acting head teacher of Laurencekirk School has recently been appointed as Aberdeenshire’s first virtual head teacher.

The role has been specifically created to further develop the council’s corporate parenting plan and improve outcomes for looked after children across the region.

Emma said: “While I might not have physical buildings or fire drills to contend with, I do still have around 400 children spread across Aberdeenshire.

“My focus is on raising attainment and achievement for our care experienced young people. A strong focus will be developing improvements across services and between agencies to ensure we are all working together in the best possible ways to enhance what we can do for them.

“There is a lot of expertise out there and I can help to join the dots. I fully believe in building relationships, strengthening communication and developing collaboration to ensure there is equity in opportunities for our care experienced young people.”

Originally from Kent, Emma has lived and worked in Scotland since 2004. She now lives in Montrose with her husband and four children.

After a short time of supply teaching in Angus, Emma was employed in Aberdeenshire in various schools with roles ranging from class teacher, support for learning to depute and acting head teacher.

After an interesting and enjoyable educational career to-date, Emma is looking forward to the exciting challenges in her new role.

She explained: “I am currently working to create a robust tracking system so we can monitor how our young people are getting on at school and use this information to plan and provide support with the aim of improving educational outcomes for our young people.”