Aberdeenshire coastal projects receive cash boost

Coastal projects in Aberdeenshire are to benefit from the first tranche of marine-sourced funding from the Scottish Crown Estate.

The council’s £328,314 allocation for this financial year was discussed by the infrastructure services committee.

Among the projects is East Grampian Coastal Partnership’s ‘Turning the Plastic Tide’, which will receive £40,000 to extend its hugely-successful plastic waste project to include the entire Aberdeenshire coastline.

Scottish Natural Heritage receives £20,000 to upgrade parking at St Cyrus beach. A £50,000 award was made to improved on-road parking and access at the RSPB’s Fowlsheugh reserve at Crawton.

Each of the four area committees will get £12,500 to spend on their own coastal initiatives.

ISC chair Councillor Peter Argyle said: “Not only is this funding very welcome, these are truly excellent projects and very worthy of our support.

“I look forward to seeing our area committees working closely alongside their communities to help develop new initiatives in the years to come.”