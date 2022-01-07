Aberdeenshire Council staff get extra day off to mark Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Council staff will be given the day off to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Members of the local authority’s Business Services Committee unanimously agreed to grant the additional holiday date.

Following approval council staff will be permitted to take Friday, June 3, off to mark the Queen’s 70-year reign.

Schools in the region will also close for the day following approval from the Scottish Government.

Members of staff who cannot take the day off due to their work commitments, including those in Health and Social Care, will instead get additional pay.

The extra day of leave will cost the council around £150,000 in staff costs that will be accounted for in the 2022/23 revenue budget.

Ritchie Johnson, business services director, reported: “The extended bank holiday weekend in June provides an opportunity for communities and people throughout the United Kingdom to come together to celebrate this milestone.”

Back in November 2020 the UK Government announced the late May bank holiday was to be moved to Thursday, June 2, and an extra bank holiday was approved for Friday, June 3 to allow a four-day weekend to celebrate the historic event.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee will make her the first British Monarch to reign for seven decades.