Aberdeenshire licensing boards could merge

The three existing divisional licensing boards in Aberdeenshire could be merged into one, if agreed by councillors.

The licensing board structure across the region will be considered at a full meeting of Aberdeenshire Council on Thursday.

Currently the three boards cover North, Central and South Aberdeenshire however, following a recent review, the local authority has been recommended to reduced them to one single board for the region.

The three divisional boards were formed in May, 2007, but if agreed by councillors they will cease to exist from midnight on April 28, 2020.

They will be replaced with the single Aberdeenshire Licensing Board.

If the plan is agreed today, members of the new board will be elected.

A public consultation was carried out between December 20, 2019, and January 20 to gather opinion on having a single licensing board instead of three.

Responses from the consultation stated that having one licensing board would lead to lower costs and less travel, more efficiency and consistency in decision making.

However, concerns were also raised claiming that moving to one board would “dilute the local knowledge” and it may lead to added staff pressures.

Despite these fears, the majority of those who responded to the public consultation were in support of moving to a single licensing board for Aberdeenshire.