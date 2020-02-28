Aberdeenshire planning chief addresses community councillors

Aberdeenshire Council’s new head of planning Paul Macari was the guest speaker at last week’s meeting of Newtonhill, Muchalls and Cammachmore Community Council.

Much of the evening was devoted to two issues - the forthcoming local development plan and the approval for houses on the moor south of Newtonhill.

The new 10-year local plan has to comply with the strategic development plan which covers Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen.

It has recently been approved by the Scottish Government with some amendments. The changes will impact on the city rather than Aberdeenshire.

Mr Macari said that Aberdeenshire has to maintain a “healthy” land supply for development, and that is being achieved.

He did not expect there will be a need to allocate significant land in the Portlethen and Newtonhill area.

With regard to the moors development - which is expected to start imminently - Mr Macari talked about the learning points from the approval and the attached conditions for developer Barratt.

The community council discussed liaising with Barratt about its plans.

Among other issues debated were school capacity, the removal of Muchalls’ unused phone box, bus timetable changes, Kincardine and Mearns Bus Forum meeting, Christmas lights insurance, whether to pursue the transfer of a post box from St Crispin’s Road to Tesco, potholes and faulty lighting on the zebra crossing at Tesco.