Aberdeenshire volunteers needed to bring hope to hungry children

Mary’s Meals is appealing for locals to give their time

The charity reaches more than 2.2 million hungry children with a daily meal in school around the world, including in six countries affected by brutal conflict, such as Ethiopia, South Sudan and Yemen.

With many people in the UK affected by the cost of living crisis, the charity is highlighting that residents in Aberdeenshire can choose to donate their time as one of the ways of supporting Mary’s Meals.

Through the serving of a meal in a place of education, Mary’s Meals brings hope to extremely vulnerable children, helping them to learn and providing respite from the increasingly turbulent world outside the classroom.

Its work is only possible because of many dedicated volunteers across the globe – from the people in the UK who help to raise awareness, to those in the countries where Mary’s Meals are served, who rise early to cook the nutritious food for children.

As part of National Volunteers’ Week the charity is calling on people in Aberdeenshire to join its family of volunteers to help make a difference.

There are many ways to volunteer with Mary’s Meals across the UK, such as raising awareness by giving talks in local communities, distributing promotional materials, or helping with bucket collections and organising fundraising events.

Training is provided for all volunteers.