Additional £9 million invested in Rapid Rehousing scheme

An additional £9 million of funding will be provided to local authorities to prevent homelessness and help people into more permanent accommodation.

The investment will increase the local authority funding being provided for Rapid Rehousing from £15 million to £24 million over three years.

This will help transform services so people facing homelessness can either immediately, or as quickly as possible, be placed into permanent, stable accommodation with the support they need.

Announcing the funding following a visit to an Aberdeenshire shared accommodation service, Housing Minister Kevin Stewart said: “Temporary accommodation provides an important safety net in a crisis, but we know it is not the solution.

“The evidence shows what most people need is a settled place to stay where they can rebuild their lives. Where additional support is required, it will be most effective when people are living in a stable home, in mainstream housing.

“This additional funding will help reduce time spent in temporary accommodation and get people experiencing homelessness into appropriate and sustainable housing as quickly as possible.”

Chair of Aberdeenshire Council’s Communities Committee, Councillor Anne Stirling said: “We are pleased to see some additional funding coming forward to help us tackle homelessness. We are committed to ensuring the right mix of housing options across Aberdeenshire and to reducing poverty and inequality across our communities.

"Our shared accommodation model helps us to ensure there are temporary affordable housing options for those who need it most.”

COSLA Vice President Graham Houston said: “Tackling Homelessness is a key issue for Councils across Scotland. We welcome the extra resource to help local authorities begin to move towards Rapid Rehousing. We will continue to work in partnership with Scottish Government to ensure Councils have the resources needed.”