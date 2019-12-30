All fired up for a Hogmanay party

Organisers of Stonehaven’s world-famous fireballs have been given a major boost as they prepare for the forthcoming celebration.

Stewart Milne Homes has confirmed it will again be sponsoring the Hogmanay festival.

It marks the housebuilder’s fourth year as main sponsor and the event is especially close to regional director Neil Thomson, a local who has attended many times over the years.

He said: “Stewart Milne Homes is very proud to sponsor the Stonehaven Hogmanay Fireballs for the fourth year.

“Attending the world famous event is a bucket list item for many, including our new homeowners at Dunnottar Park and we’re pleased to play our part in helping to ensure this event continues and can be enjoyed by the many thousands of people who attend this incredible experience each year.

“The sponsorship of the fireballs means a great deal to me personally as a local and a long supporter of the event.

“I first attended when I was 15 and look forward to seeing the incredible sights of the fireballs and welcoming in the New Year and new decade with many others this Hogmanay.”

Confirmation of the sponsorship has delighted members Stonehaven Fireballs Association Committee.

Chairman Ross Milne said: “We are so pleased to have Stewart Milne Homes on board as main sponsor.

“Their support, along with several others, helps ensure the event can take place and be enjoyed by thousands as they welcome in the New Year.

“We look forward to celebrating with everyone on the streets of Stonehaven this Hogmanay.”

Believed to have first taken place more than 150 years ago, attending the fireballs has become a bucket list item for many across the North-east and further afield, with people travelling from all over the world.

The ceremony starts at midnight lasting around 20 minutes, followed by a fireworks display.

Around 10,000 people are expected to attend, gathering on the High Street from 10pm.

The atmosphere on the night is boosted by a number of performers, including Newtonhill Pipe Band.

Officials have confirmed they now have a full complement of marshalls, so no longer require any more volunteers.

Once again, Reids Gold Brewing Company has been preparing Stonehaven Fireballs Beer to help raise funds for the association.

Sales of the Session IPA swell the coffers of the organising group for the fiery parade through the town.

The small batch microbrewery is based in Stonehaven and focuses on using as many locally sourced, fresh ingredients as it can and the purest Scottish water for its handmade, craft beers.