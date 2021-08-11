All roads lead to Royal Deeside Motor Show this weekend

The two-day Royal Deeside Motor Show will be held within the grounds of privately-owned Kincardine Castle near Kincardine O’Neil.

Sponsored by Lamborghini Edinburgh, the Royal Deeside Motor Show is set to draw more than 1000 vintage, retro and modern vehicles for a weekend of family fun.

Held within the grounds of privately-owned Kincardine Castle, near Kincardine O’Neil, the two-day Royal Deeside Motor Show on August 14 and 15 is run by Aberdeen-based Etiom Events.

The event has captured the attention of many motor enthusiasts both locally and nationally who have signed up to showcase their vehicles throughout the sprawling estate.

More than 1000 vintage, retro and modern vehicles will be on display at this weekend's motor show.

Support for the event continues with the organisers reporting that the final touches are being put in place to ensure that the event is designed to maximise the space available within the grounds of Kincardine Castle to stage an open-air socially-distanced event suitable for everyone.

Etiom managing director Gavin Esslemont said: “We’re very excited to get the chance to stage large scale events again, and whilst the events landscape is hugely different to what it was pre-pandemic, we’re hugely encouraged by the support and encouragement offered to us.”

As well as support from thousands of motor enthusiasts, the event has attracted local and national businesses, including Lamborghini Edinburgh, Aberdeen Paint & Body Repair Centre, Porsche Centre Aberdeen and Finnies, all looking forward to welcoming attendees to the event.

Sam Murray, of Aberdeen Paint & Body Repair Centre said, “We are excited to support the inaugural Royal Deeside Motor Show at its beautiful setting of Kincardine Castle. We have all missed getting to outdoor events recently, but the local area needs this boost, and with the safety measures Etiom have put in place to keep visitors safe, we are confident the people of the North-east will attend in great numbers.”.

EventScotland has also backed the Royal Deeside Motor Show through Scotland’s Events Recovery Fund.

And, in support of the roll-out of the Covid vaccine programme, Etiom has teamed up with NHS to run a mobile vaccine centre at the event.

Covid-19 Immunisations Team Leader Stephen Main said: "This is a great opportunity for anybody who would like and is eligible for the covid vaccination to receive it. We can administer first or second doses, if eight weeks since first dose.

"Attending the Royal Deeside Motor Show gives attendees an opportunity to ask questions and speak to our brilliant team in a fun, less formal setting to our usual vaccination centres. We’re looking forward to seeing everyone at the weekend.”

The event is supporting a number of charities, including Charlie House, Children 1st, STV Children's Appeal, The Archie Foundation, The Rotary Club of Aboyne and Upper Deeside and The Scottish Men's Shed Association.