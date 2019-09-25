Appeal after cat shot in Mearns village

The Scottish SPCA is appealing for information after a cat was found shot in a Mearns village.

The incident happened in Fettercairn and it was later discovered the cat had been injured by shotgun pellets.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity was notified by the owner on September 22.

The organisation is appealing for any help with its inquiries into establishing what happened.

Scottish SPCA inspector Karen Cooper said: “The male black cat was found by a dog walker on a path west of Fettercairn, close to the cemetery.

“The member of the public who discovered the cat located his owner who immediately took him for veterinary treatment.

“At that time it was unclear what was wrong, however, further investigation revealed he had been injured by shotgun pellets.

“Unfortunately, the cat was too badly wounded and the sad decision was made to put him to sleep.”

She added: “We are concerned this was a deliberate attempt to injure, or kill, a cat which is a criminal offence.

“We are keen to find out what happened.

“If anyone can help with our inquiry, we would urge them to call our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”