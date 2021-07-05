Appeal for information following serious road crash

Police are appealing for information following the crash.

The accident happened at around 2.10pm on Friday, July 2.

A green BMW R NineT motorbike was involved in a collision with a white Fiat Fiorino van on the A90 northbound at the junction with the A937 near Laurencekirk.

Emergency services were called to the scene.

The 53-year-old male driver of the van was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with minor injuries.

The 46-year-old male driver of the motorbike was also transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

Police officers closed the road for around ten hours in order to allow a full collision investigation to take place.

Commenting on the incident, Sergeant Craig McNeill, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “A man has sustained serious injuries as a result of this cras.

"We are appealing for information to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

“I would ask if you were driving in the area at the time and may have seen the van or the motorbike prior to the crash that you come forward and speak to officers.

“If there are any motorists with dashcam footage that were in the area around that time, please get in touch with police.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101, quoting incident number 1879 of July 2.