Auchenblae calendar now on sale

Just in time for Christmas, the popular Auchenblae 2022 calendar is now on sale – making an idea stocking filler for family and friends.

By The Newsroom
Monday, 29th November 2021, 10:53 am
A picture postcard, by David Cooper is the June image.

The calendar is being sold in aid of Auchenblae Church Hall where many village groups hold their meetings.

Each of the 12 photos show a scene of Auchenblae village or the surrounding area, taken by a local amateur photographer.

These calendars end up in all corners of the UK, not to mention to the homes of ex-pats world wide.

The calendars are on sale priced at £6.50 and are available in Auchenblae Shop, Laurenekirk Post Office or from [email protected] or by calling 01561 320245.

So grab yours now!