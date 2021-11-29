Auchenblae calendar now on sale
Just in time for Christmas, the popular Auchenblae 2022 calendar is now on sale – making an idea stocking filler for family and friends.
Monday, 29th November 2021, 10:53 am
The calendar is being sold in aid of Auchenblae Church Hall where many village groups hold their meetings.
Each of the 12 photos show a scene of Auchenblae village or the surrounding area, taken by a local amateur photographer.
These calendars end up in all corners of the UK, not to mention to the homes of ex-pats world wide.
The calendars are on sale priced at £6.50 and are available in Auchenblae Shop, Laurenekirk Post Office or from [email protected] or by calling 01561 320245.
So grab yours now!