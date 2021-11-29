Auchenblae calendar now on sale

A picture postcard, by David Cooper is the June image.

The calendar is being sold in aid of Auchenblae Church Hall where many village groups hold their meetings.

Each of the 12 photos show a scene of Auchenblae village or the surrounding area, taken by a local amateur photographer.

These calendars end up in all corners of the UK, not to mention to the homes of ex-pats world wide.

The calendars are on sale priced at £6.50 and are available in Auchenblae Shop, Laurenekirk Post Office or from [email protected] or by calling 01561 320245.