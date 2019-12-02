Baby Names 2019: here are the top 10 most controversial baby names for boys When it comes to naming their child, parents can become torn on whether to go for something classic or something unique - these are the top 10 most controversial baby names for boys in the UK. The list comes from Channel Mum – did your name make the list? 1. Jaxon/Jaxxon Topping the list for divisive boys names is Jaxon, or Jaxxon, which had parents divided on whether it was sharp and contemporary or simply a name not spelled properly. Shutterstock other Buy a Photo 2. Felix Next on the list is Felix, which had mothers claiming that it reminded them of the cat food brand that weve seen being advertised on our TVs for years. Shutterstock other Buy a Photo 3. Oscar Theres been plenty of famous Oscars throughout history - author Oscar Wild, actor Oscar Isaac and perhaps most famously, Sesame Street favourite trashcan dweller Oscar the Grouch. Shutterstock other Buy a Photo 4. Harrison Harrison came under fire from more than a quarter of parents who disliked using a surname as a first name - sorry Harrison Ford. Shutterstock other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3