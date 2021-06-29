Barratt's gift to Bettridge

Pictured are Barratt representatives, Barry Mitchell, Senior Site Manager, Natalie Charlton, Marketing Coordinator and Rebecca Weston, Land Graduate with Bettridge Centre acting manager Bridget Scott and director Malcolm Mcarthur and children from Newtonhill Primary.

Each year Barratt Developments, which includes both Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes works with a wide range of local causes, and throughout the pandemic, the housebuilder has continued its work through the Community Fund to donate £1,000 to a deserving local cause in each of its three Scottish divisions every month.

The Bettridge Centre is an independent community-owned leisure centre, offering a wide selection of sports, community, arts and social events to the local families of Newtonhill.

The donation has helped expand the Centre’s Active8 Challenge, which hosts a wide variety of free sport and physical activities for children and older people over the summer holidays.

Commenting on the funding, Bridget Scott, development officer and acting manager at the Bettridge Centre said: “It’s been a difficult few months for the Centre. We weren’t sure we’d be able to survive one lockdown, let alone two!

"Receiving donations such as this really helps us financially, but it's as much about the recognition of the value of what we do, as it is about the money.

“Barratt’s funding will help us run our free summer holiday Active8 Challenge - the challenge is to see how many different sports and physical activities local children can take part in over the seven weeks of the holiday.

"We're looking forward to a very busy summer!”

Over the past month the centre has also run a programme called ReActive8 – designed to encourage isolated and vulnerable local people to take part in activities at the centre.

David Palmer, managing director at Barratt Homes North Scotland, said: “The Bettridge Centre carries out fantastic work for the local people of Newtonhill, including for residents at our nearby Whiteland Coast development.

“We’re glad to hear that our donation will allow them put on more brilliant activities over the summer holidays and make it accessible for all.”