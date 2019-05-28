Beer festival boost for four charities

One of Scotland’s biggest beer festivals will celebrate its 10th birthday by making a gift of thousands of pounds to good causes in the North-east.

The Midsummer Beer Happening in Stonehaven has announced the four main charities to benefit from the not-for-profit three-day celebration of brewing, food and music which is expected to attract more than 5,000 visitors, next month.

The event, which has raised more than £125,000 for charity since it first started, will this year support the Men’s Shed in Stonehaven; Stonehaven Youth Football Club; Stonehaven Sea Cadets and the town’s Rhythm Nation Dance And Fitness group for kids.

Robert Lindsay, organiser of the Happening which will be held from Thursday, June 20, to Saturday, June 22, said: “These are all great causes which will make a real difference in the lives of people of all ages here in Stonehaven.

“We are sure visitors to the Happening will be delighted to support them.

“One of the great joys of the Happening is that all the people pulling pints, welcoming visitors and creating such a special, unique atmosphere are volunteers from the charities who will benefit.”

He added: “It’s a great way to celebrate not just brilliant beer but the tireless and selfless work of those who do so much for others.

“Last year, thanks to the hard work of everyone involved, the Happening raised almost £30,000 for our charities. As this is a big year, our 10th anniversary, we are hoping to do even better.”

The charities being supported all said they were pleased to be part of the event held in a purpose-built marquee in the town’s Baird Park - and said its support will make a real difference to them.