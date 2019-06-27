BEM for dance teacher

A Mearns dance teacher, awarded the BEM in the Queen’s Birthday Honours, says she has no plans to call a halt to her long career.

Eileen Lindsay received the accolade for services to dance and the community in the North-east.

Eileen, who runs the Lindsay School of Dance in Laurencekirk, began teaching in Laurencekirk and Stonehaven in the mid-70s and has been putting young dancers through their paces ever since.

The 69-year-old has been dancing since she was four and has lost none of her passion.

She said: “A lot of people have said ‘are you not going to retire’ and I keep saying that when I look at my watch thinking it is about time I was finished the class, that’s when I’ll know that I have to stop.

“I haven’t reached that stage yet - so it’s a good sign.”

Remarkably since she began teaching, Eileen can’t recall missing a class through illness - only on about five occasions through bad weather, and when she had her three children.

Eileen was stunned to be awarded the BEM.

She said: “I thought it was a joke. I showed my husband the letter and asked ‘what do you make of this’.

“It’s great. I never dreamt I would have been put forward.

“I really enjoy teaching and I want to carry on, health permitting.”