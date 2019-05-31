Bervie family’s ‘marathon’ run

An Inverbervie family of four played their part in the Deep River Rock Belfast Marathon earlier this month.

The Watt family joined 18,000 runners and were among around 340 raising funds for the Stroke Association.

Andrea completed the 26.2 miles around the streets of Belfast in a personal best time of 4 hours and 37 minutes.

Daughter Rebecca, 13, was the first female in the 2.5-mile Family Fun Run.

Andrea’s husband Gordon and daughter Jessica, 10, also took part in the family event.

They were supporting for the Stroke Association (North Scotland), for which Andrea is its fundraiser.

With more money still coming in, the family has raised more than £800 so far.

Stroke Association is the UK’s leading charity dedicated to conquering the life-threatening condition.

The organisation delivers stroke services across the UK, campaign for better care, investment in research and fundraising to expand its reach to as many stroke survivors as possible.

Prior to the Belfast event, Andrea said: “It will be very exciting and nerve-racking taking part in my first ever Belfast Marathon and great to know my family will be enjoying the fun run at the same time.”

Her reaction after the event: “The marathon spirit was incredible, thank you Belfast.”

Andrea has previously completed the London (1997) and Edinburgh (2016) Marathons.

Next up, she is due to line up in the fundraising Aberdeen Kiltwalk this Sunday.