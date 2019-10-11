Bervie Nursery extension opened

A £1.9 million extension to Bervie Nursery has been officially opened.

The ceremony was performed by Aberdeenshire Provost Bill Howatson.

The nursery now has a new building and classroom, and a bigger dining room.

Provost Howatson said: “We want to give children the best possible start in life and facilities such as this assists the council in achieving this aim.

“Generations of children will learn, play, make friends and share meals in these excellent new facilities.

“The council takes great pride in investing and upgrading its schools so that they can be enjoyed not just by the pupils, staff and parents but, in many cases, the community as well.”

Education and children’s services committee chair, Councillor Gillian Owen, added: “With the expansion of provision of nursery places at the forefront of the national political and news agenda currently, the official opening of the extension to Bervie Nursery could not be better timed.

“Learning and play are so important for children’s development as our play strategy demonstrates, so these new facilities will have such an important part in our children growing in the years ahead.

“One of the most pleasing aspects of my role as committee chair is witnessing the investment that has gone into our school estate to transform it into a modern environment where children and teachers alike can thrive.”

The council recently announced that schools and early learning places such as nurseries have seen an investment of £2.4 million following the completion of 15 capital projects over the summer.

A further £1.7 million will be set aside for the expansion of early learning and childcare to support the roll-out of extended funded early learning and childcare hours. This is supported by the Scottish Government.