Bervie toilet is reopened

Councillor Wilson has welcomed the reopening of the toilets.

The public toilet in Inverbervie has been closed since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and remained closed pending a review. But it has now been announced that the facility, next to the library on Church Street, has been saved and is open from 7am to 7pm, Monday to Sunday.

Alba councillor Leigh Wilson (pictured) launched a campaign to save the facility and issued a plea for all local residents to contact him with their concerns. He said: “I spoke recently about how important it is for Bervie, the heart of the coastal Mearns to be open for business again and to welcome people who are looking to spend time in the north-east of Scotland this summer.

"We can only do that if we have all the amenities that tourists expect: parking, decent public transport links and, of course, a public toilet. I asked people to get in touch with me to demonstrate the strength of public opinion on this. We don’t ask for much in the Mearns but we do expect the basics to be taken care of.”