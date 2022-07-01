Bright future for the Lemon Tree as new plans unveiled for iconic venue

The plans for the Lemon Tree align with Aberdeen City Council’s commitment to regenerate the city centre.

In September 2021, the arts charity Aberdeen Performing Arts, with support from Aberdeen City Council and Scottish Enterprise, commissioned Richard Murphy Architects to undertake a feasibility study to look at options for upgrading the iconic city venue which has played host to names such as Radiohead, Snow Patrol, Jamie Cullum, Travis, Texas, Mogwai, Public Service Broadcasting and Emeli Sandé, and is an unmissable destination on the national touring circuit for the performing arts.

At a recent Board meeting, Aberdeen Performing Arts unanimously adopted the proposed scheme and agreed to move to the next stage of design development with a view to submitting an application for planning consent by the end of the year.

Jane Spiers Aberdeen Performing Arts Chief Executive said: “2022 is the 30th anniversary of the Lemon Tree.

"In that time, it has built up an enviable reputation nationally and internationally for discovering tomorrow’s legends today and supporting homegrown talent.

"Today the work on the stage is diverse, exciting and relevant.

"It is the festival hub for the city, the home of the hugely popular A Play, A Pie and A Pint, Aberdeen’s youth arts festival Light the Blue and our community outreach programmes.

"The plans retain the informal, friendly, intimate, off-beat style and story that is so unique to the Lemon Tree and are focused on creating a more accessible, integrated environment and experience for audiences, artists and employees alike.”

The plans include an extension to create a new studio, foyer, café, meeting space and a new, accessible entrance on Shoe Lane. New, external seating and performance space is proposed within an urban cottage garden.