Busy season for Stonehaven open air pool

Stonehaven’s Open Air Pool has closed its doors for the season - after attracting another huge volume of visitors.

Last year the popular attraction drew more than 37,000 swimmers and this summer more than 34,000 passed through the gates of the UK’s most northerly lido.

Aberdeenshire Council and Friends of Stonehaven Open Air Swimming Pool worked together to have the heated pool in tip-top condition.

In the run-up to the season, the council replaced much of the old pipework and undertook painting in and around the pool basin, while volunteers concentrated their efforts both inside and outside the main building.

Chair of “The Friends”, Pete Hill, said: “Last year was an amazing season for the pool with almost 37,500 customers passing through the turnstiles and I knew I was being optimistic in hoping that we’d get an equally good summer and even more visitors.

“In the end, the final figure was 34,483, the poor weather in June meaning that we didn’t get off to a flyer this year but July and August more than made up for it.

“There were many days when the pool reached capacity numbers and the midnight swims were more popular than ever.

“The pool also won its sixth consecutive TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence which keeps us in the TripAdvisor Hall of Fame, a wonderful accolade for an attraction which opens for only a short season.”

Aqua zumba sessions, live music, children’s entertainment and an aqua ceilidh all proved popular.

Live Life Aberdeenshire sub-committee chair, David Cook, said: “Stonehaven Open Air Pool really is one of the jewels of the North-east, attracting people from right across the country, as well as from closer afield.

“We recognise how important these visitors are to Stonehaven as a whole, reflected in the additional investment of over £200,000 we made in the facility prior to the start of this season.

“It is also one of the reasons why Live Life Aberdeenshire will continue to work closely with the Friends of the Pool to ensure that it remains a top destination. We hope that relationship will continue to strengthen.”