Calling all local clubs! Deadline approaching for Aberdeenshire clubs conference

There's just under a week left to register for an event which will bring local clubs together to discuss funding, social media and mental health.

Conference4Clubs has been organised in response to requests by local clubs for development opportunities.

Organised by Live Life Aberdeenshire's Active Communities team and the Aberdeenshire Sports Council, the deadline to register interest in the event is Monday, October 28.

In recent surveys of local clubs they said there was a need for more: coaching and continuous professional development; support to sustain clubs and improved support from non-governmental bodies.

The conference in Newmachar in November is intended to address all of those requests and includes workshops on funding, disability inclusion, social media and mental health.

Sportscotland and the Federation of Rural Partnerships will offer information, advice and support about funding opportunities available to sports clubs and how to apply.

"Conference 4 Clubs" takes place at The Axis Centre in Newmachar from 10am to 3pm on Sunday, November 3.

Spaces cost £10 for the first club member and £5 for each additional member from the same club after that. Refreshments and lunch will be provided.

To apply for your place(s) visit the Live Life Aberdeenshire website for an application form. (http://bit.ly/CoachClubDevelopment )