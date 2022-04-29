Canine Crew return from Furr-lough at Aberdeen Airport

The Canine Crew will be carrying out weekly visits.

The award-winning Canine Crew will make their long awaited return to the terminal carrying out weekly visits.

The airport’s Therapets project, a partnership with Canine Concern Scotland Trust, is designed to reduce anxiety associated with travelling through interaction with therapy dogs and has now been internationally acknowledged as industry leading.

Fraser Bain, Airport Duty Manager at AIA and Diane Wood, lead representative and Trustee from Canine Concern Scotland Trust brought the initiative to the terminal which won the National Geographic Traveller’s Award for innovation in 2019.

A popular addition to the airport the Canine Crew visit all areas of the terminal including the retail and departures lounge cheering up anyone who has had a rough day.

The dogs in bandanas and handlers in blue vests are an excellent addition to the customer service team. Passengers love seeing warm, wet noses and wagging tails that help create a friendly, positive experience.

If you’re feeling anxious about travelling members of the Canine Crew will be on hand to ease your worries and get your trip off to a great start.

Commenting on the intiative Fraser said: “Our Canine Crew has been a hit with passengers and staff ever since our four-legged friends came to the airport.

“We are delighted they are able to return and build on the fantastic job that was already started before the pandemic.”

Diane Wood, lead representative and Trustee from Canine Concern Scotland Trust, added: “Our Crew are delighted to be back in the terminal meeting passengers and staff – and the canine crew members can’t wait to be off of furlough.

The Canine Crew also played a key role in welcoming visits to Aberdeen when the Sports Personality of the Year Awards came to the Granite City.