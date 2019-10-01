Carron is Scotland’s No 1 fish and chipper

Stonehaven has Scotland’s top fish and chip shop.

The town’s Carron Fish Bar has won the title and is among 10 finalists in the UK Fish and Chip Shop of the Year Award.

It is the flagship category in the 2020 National Fish & Chip Awards, organised by Seafish, the public body that supports the £10 billion UK seafood industry.

The awards recognise outstanding fish and chip businesses across the country which provide excellent customer service.

The organisers say shortlisted businesses have gone above and beyond to secure their place in this stage of the competition and showcase the nation’s favourite takeaway dish.

Apart from food quality, there are a number of factors taken into account to whittle down the finalists.

They include excellence in the sustainable sourcing of key ingredients; staff training and development policies and career opportunities for young people; creation of innovative menu options for those with allergies and dietary requirements.

Rigorous stages have to be overcome en route to being named the best fish and chip shop in the UK.

They involve mystery shopper judging visits and full business performance audits of premises, followed by presentations to an industry judging panel.

Marcus Coleman, Seafish chief executive officer, said: “The 10 finalists represent the best fish and chips on offer the UK today. “They are consistently excelling across all areas and providing their customers with healthy, high quality fish and chips on every visit.”

The winning chip shop will be announced at the National Fish & Chip Awards in London on January 23.

The Carron Fish Bar is joined by The Quayside Restaurant & Fish Bar in Gourdon, up for best UK restaurant, while Stonehaven’s Redcloak Fish Bar will compete for best UK newcomer.