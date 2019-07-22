Chapelton’s charity boost

More than 400 runners joined Chapelton’s running event recently, helping to raise £4,000 for local charities.

The event saw people of all ages go head-to-head in a 10k race and shorter kids’ fun run before enjoying an afternoon of entertainment.

Sponsored by Hall Morrice, WM Donald and Brio Retirement Living, the event raised funds for Muchalls and Newtonhill Scout Group, Chapelton Baby and Toddler Group, Friends of Newtonhill School, Newtonhill Pipe Band, Pillar Kincardineshire, Police Scotland Youth Volunteers and Portlethen and District Voluntary Community Ambulance Association.

The event is in its second year and organisers were delighted by the turnout.

The Duchess of Fife, director of Elsick Development Company, which is leading the build of Chapelton, said: “Community really is at the heart of Chapelton and its events such as the run which remind us of the great things that community can do.

“It was great to see so many people, of all ages and abilities, turn out for an amazing day and to help raise money for local charities and organisations.

“I would like to thank everyone who helped organise the event, took part or volunteered in making this an exciting, memorable and worthy day.”

The 10k race and fun run is part of a calendar of events in Chapelton this summer, including a drinks tasting on August 9, the annual bike and 5k walk on September 1, and a scarecrow festival throughout August.