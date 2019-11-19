Chapelton’s charity events raise more than £5000

Walkers have helped to raise £5606 for a local charity through a series of annual charitable events held in Chapelton.

In September, more than 200 local people gathered at Brio Landale Court, a new retirement community, for the third annual Community Charity Walk event which took place on the same day as the Chapelton Bike Ride.

Organised and hosted by Brio Retirement Living, the event raised £2056 for North East Sensory Services (NESS), a charity supporting the needs of people with sight or hearing loss in the North-east.

Louise Richardson, general manager of Brio Landale Court, said: “Thank you to everyone who has joined us at our annual walking events over these past three years.

“You have helped to raise an unbelievable amount for NESS.

“It’s incredible to see the community come together for events like this. This is the exact vision we had when we built Brio Landale Court; to bring people together. We’re so proud of everyone who has joined in and donated to this well-loved community event and have helped to make it more and more successful every year.”

Susan Hewitt, a reader and driver at NESS, added: “We would like to thank everyone for their incredible donations.

“The money raised will go on make a different to those with sight or hearing loss. Without donations like this, we wouldn’t be able to carry on providing the services that we do to the people in the local community who need our help.”