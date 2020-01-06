Charity appeals for unwanted presents

Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland’s charity shops have made their seasonal appeal for donations of unwanted Christmas gifts.

They are on the look-out for clothing, accessories or bric-a-brac to fill their shelves which can become depleted at this time of year.

The charity, which has shops in Bridge Street, Banchory, and North Deeside Road in Cults, is encouraging people to make space at home by donating unwanted festive presents or having a clear-out to make space.

The money raised in the shops helps support people living with chest, heart and stroke conditions across Scotland to do more than survive and really to live.

Jay Hogarty, director of retail at Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland, said: “At this time of the year our shelves and rails can begin to get a bit bare and we would really appreciate people’s unwanted presents and any donations of clothes, accessories or bric-a-brac.

“Our shops are vital in raising funds to help ensure there is no life half lived in Scotland.

“So why not make your unwanted gifts really count and donate to your nearest Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland shop?”