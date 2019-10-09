Charity boost from brewery art auction

Scottish brewery six°north has raised £1,948 at a summer charitable street art auction held at its Laurencekirk plant.

The works were created by Scots artists at Street Jam events held in July at six°north bars in Aberdeen, Dundee, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

The bar teams nominated a local charity to support.

six°north Aberdeen donated £487 to Mrs Murray’s Cat and Dog Home; six°north Glasgow donated £487 to Drumchapel Food Bank; six°north Edinburgh donated £487 to Maggie’s Cancer Support Centre and Dynamo Dundee donated £487 to Feeling Strong.

Commenting on the project, Robert Lindsay, six°north founder, said: “We were delighted with the outcome of the Street Jam auction.

“The work that these four charities carry out is invaluable to their local communities and we’re proud to support them.

“We would also like to thank our talented artists for kindly donating their works to the auction.”

Street Jam will return for another series of events in July next year.

Established in 2013, the Laurencekirk compamny is based in Aberdeen Road.