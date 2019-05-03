Charity to host truly scrumptious vintage drive

Classic car and motorcycle drivers are being encouraged to join a charity gastronomic drive, taking in some of the finest food producers in the north-east of Scotland.

The sixth annual CLAN Cancer Support Cavalcade will take place on Saturday, June 29, featuring a gastro tour allowing participants to taste a wide range of high-quality food and drink available throughout the region.

In previous years cars, bikes and drivers have taken part in the event, with drivers returning year after year for the highlight of the classic car diary.

Setting off after breakfast at Threaplands, Lhanbryde, the route will drop in on some of the area’s famous restaurants and food shops including Buckie seafood specialists Cluny Fish, world-renowned bakers Walkers Shortbread in Aberlour, the Cheese Pantry, home to award-winning organic cheeses, and Woodside Farm & Shop in Kinloss. Lunch will be at the Grantown East Station restaurant and the tour will return to Elgin to enjoy a celebratory supper at the Sunninghill Hotel.

CLAN is keen to hear from owners of classic cars and motorcycles who would like to join the tour of which will raise awareness and much funds for CLAN Cancer Support.

Tracy Sellar, CLAN area coordinator said: “We always look forward to the Calvacade as it is great fun. So far this year, we already have a Spartan Roadster (kit car), a 1932 Lanchester 15/18, a Ferrari F355 Berlinetta and an Austin A30, but we welcome every car or motorbike be they classic, vintage, kit or quirky.

“As we have some great food producers in the north-east, we decided it was a good idea to use our stops to enjoy local food.”

With centres in Elgin, Crimond, Turriff and Aberdeen, CLAN services are also available in Buckie, Forres and Lossiemouth.

A minimum of £35 in sponsorship is requested from vehicle owners to enter the CLAN Cavalcade. Participants are required to pay for their own meals.

Drivers and navigators wishing to take part should visit www.clanhouse.org, or call 01343 544132.