Church litter pick success

Volunteers from a local church have been doing their bit for the environment.

Catalyst Vineyard Church Mearns organised a community litter pick in Laurencekirk which took place on Saturday, January 4.

A total of 16 volunteers, young and old, took part in the clean-up.

They set out from Mearns Academy car park just after 1pm and made their way through the town, finishing at Kinnear Square playpark.

The volunteers gathered 11 extra-large bin bags full of litter and other debris which were later disposed of at the waste centre.

Litter-picking equipment was loaned for the afternoon by Brechin Scotmid Co-op.

Organiser Zandra Taylor was delighted with the effort.

She told the Leader: “We were pleased with the response.

“It’s likely we will do it again. We held a litter pick once before in 2018.

“We just want to support the community of Laurencekirk, and littering is widespread, unpleasant and an eyesore.”

Zandra thanked the Co-op for the use of the litter-picking gear, which is available to community groups.

Volunteers were served hot chocolate, tea and coffee at the event.

Catalyst Vineyard Church Mearns was formerly known as City Church Laurencekirk.

Members meet on Sundays in Mearns Academy at 10am.

The church also runs the fun-and-action-packed adventure, Catalyst Kids, that caters for youngsters from nine months to 11 years.