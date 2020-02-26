Climate change ‘symbol’ at council HQ

Aberdeenshire Council has marked a recent climate change workshop by planting a tree.

Tree Champion Colin Pike is confident the horse chestnut will thrive at the council’s headquarters.

The North Kincardine representative grew the sapling from a ‘conker’ and specifically chose it for its speedy growth.

Councillor Pike said: “This is our climate change commitment, to ensure that this sapling grows into a magnificent specimen – one which we can pass on to future generations, to cherish and bless and demonstrate that we were bold enough to act now for the future.”

The councillor, chair of the sustainability committee, welcomed this year’s United Nations 26th Climate Change Conference in Glasgow.

He said there was no better occasion than now to start the council’s participation in climate change, stating: “Awareness of our climate and measures to interact with it purposefully, will never be far from the news and daily topics of conversation.

“Climate change and unpredictable weather patterns are disrupting whole communities, countries and continents. Those who react now and adapt will survive and prosper.

“Aberdeenshire Council is a multifaceted business and we must do likewise - time is of the essence and we mustn’t underestimate the scale of the challenge.”

The workshop was organised jointly by the economic development and sustainability teams.