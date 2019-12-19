Consultations over double yellow lines

Consultations are to be held in Stonehaven and Inverbervie regarding the implementation of new double yellow lines in the communities.

The markings have been proposed in a bid to prohibit parking and improve visibility in various locations.

This comes after Stonehaven and District Community Council, The Royal Burgh of Inverbervie Community Council and members of the public raised concerns to Aberdeenshire Council.

In Stonehaven the locations set to receive double yellow lines are Allardice Street, Farrochie Road/Slug Road by the Co-op, Mill of Forest Road at Carronhill School, Robert Street at St John’s Court, Turners Court and Westfield Park.

In Inverbervie the markings have been proposed on King Street which has been a source of concern since the pavement was widened earlier this year.

The proposals were discussed and agreed by Kincardine and Mearns Area Committee last week. It is proposed that a four-week statutory consultation will be held with interested parties, followed by a 21 day public consultation.

Site notices will be placed at the affected locations seeking comment from those who wish to make a representation.