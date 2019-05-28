Councillors call for further reports on St Cyrus site

Aberdeenshire councillors have called for more information on the potential flood risks associated with the site of an unofficial traveller camp at St Cyrus.

The views of the local authority’s Kincardine and Mearns Area Committee were being sought on Tuesday before a final planning decision on the camp to be taken at a full council meeting next month.

A total of 19 pitches have been created since 2013 with associated roads, fencing, landscaping, amenity blocks and even a classroom area by separate applicants North Esk Investments Ltd of Brechin, and Jim Reid of Glenrothes.

The site has been the subject of a number of planning applications, enforcement notices, interdicts and appeals and has sparked considerable debate and split public opinion since it was established.

At present there are no established gypsy/traveller sites in the Kincardine and Mearns area of Aberdeenshire, which the council has accepted would potentially leave the community with nowhere to live or limit access to education and local services.

But members of the Kincardine and Mearns Area Committee chose not to express their own views on the applications meantime.

Instead, they voting overwhelmingly to receive further reports on a number of issues.

That information largely relates to the flood risks, including those from emergency services who have responded to flooding in previous years.