Councillors to discuss caravan park extension

Plans to extend a Mearns caravan park are being recommended for approval - despite several objections.

Kincardine and Mearns Area Committee will discuss the proposals for Cloak Caravan Park at Catterline this Tuesday.

An application lodged with Aberdeenshire Council states that the proposed extension would accommodate an additional 17 static caravan stances at the park.

Each stance would also have parking space for two cars and would be connected to the public water supply network. Currently there are 46 caravans on the site.

The plans have attracted 10 representations, of which five are in support of the extension and the other half have raised objections.

Opponents argue that it would increase noise and traffic in the area as well as creating a health and safety risk to pedestrians and residents of the village due to increased visitor numbers.

Those in favour believe the move would support local business and increase tourism.

Meanwhile Catterline, Kinneff and Dunnottar Community Council have objected to the plans as they say any further extension would lead to there being more caravans than homes in the village.

They also believe there would be a “detrimental” impact on the conservation area and added that the increased traffic would have an impact on the safety of children walking to and from school.

Despite the objections, planners have recommended approval subject to conditions.