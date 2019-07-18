Crackdown on anti-social pupils

School might be out for the summer but Mackie Academy’s head teacher has been keeping a watchful eye on the behaviour of pupils.

Louise Moir recently joined Stonehaven police officers on patrols to mark the start of the holidays.

They were specifically organised to deter youth disorder, anti-social behaviour and underage drinking.

It is the second year the joint patrols have taken place and they are already strengthening the existing close community ties between the school and local officers.

Ms Moir said: “I am pleased Mackie Academy joined forces with our local police team to work in partnership in keeping Stonehaven safe.

“I am hopeful that working together in this way will encourage Mackie Academy pupils to be excellent ambassadors for the school and Stonehaven.

“I would like to thank the police officers who gave me a valuable insight into their day-to-day work when I accompanied them on a patrol.”

During the evening, two boys were found in possession of cannabis at separate locations in Stonehaven while a 13-year-old girl was returned safely to her family after being found under the influence of alcohol. No further anti-social behaviour was detected.

Sergeant Chris Smith said: “Although Stonehaven has very low levels of anti-social behaviour issues involving young people, we want to ensure this trend continues.

“The local policing team at Stonehaven, along with our partners at Mackie Academy, are committed to ensuring that young people enjoy their holidays safely and without disrupting local residents.

“Patrols will continue over the summer holidays.”