Dancers are delighted to be performing once more
Lindsay School of Dancing has announced that following the lifting of some covid restrictions they are working on new programmes.
Friday, 25th February 2022, 8:54 am
The school will be presenting a version of Cats & We Will Rock You as their first production on stage at Mearns Academy.Laurencekirk Dancers show will take place: March 17 to 19.Stonehaven Dancers show is: March 24 to 26.Adult tickets £8, child tickets £5 (if they attend primary school).Doors open at 5.30, show starting at 6pm and will finish around 8pm (with a short interval).To purchase tickets contact Debra Henry on 07837 560117 or email [email protected]