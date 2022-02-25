Dancers are delighted to be performing once more

The school will be presenting a version of Cats & We Will Rock You as their first production on stage at Mearns Academy.Laurencekirk Dancers show will take place: March 17 to 19.Stonehaven Dancers show is: March 24 to 26.Adult tickets £8, child tickets £5 (if they attend primary school).Doors open at 5.30, show starting at 6pm and will finish around 8pm (with a short interval).To purchase tickets contact Debra Henry on 07837 560117 or email [email protected]