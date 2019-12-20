Dates for 2020 Happening in Stonehaven

One of Scotland’s biggest and most popular beer festivals has announced its dates for 2020.

The Midsummer Beer Happening in Stonehaven will be held from Thursday, June 18, to Saturday, June 20 – and has “locked in” dates for future years.

The huge event, which attracts thousands of visitors to a purpose-built marquee in the town’s Baird Park, will always be held on the third weekend in June.

Entries for the 2020 Happening’s sportive – a major cycling sportive event in Scotland – open on Christmas Eve.

Happening organiser Robert Lindsay said: “With the winter solstice almost upon us, we thought we’d brighten the long dark nights with some good news about the Happening at the summer solstice.

“Even as we were packing up last year’s 10th anniversary festival, people were asking us for the dates for the next one.

“Not only can we now reveal those, we can also let people know to always keep the third weekend in June clear so they can join in the fun of this three-day celebration of brilliant beer, fantastic food and marvellous music.”

This will be the Stonehaven beer festival’s 11th outing and follows a barnstorming celebration of its first decade which saw records tumble for not only visitor numbers, attracting 6,000 people, but also charity fundraising, with £52,000 raised for local good causes.

The sportive, held on the Saturday of the Happening, offers three routes – 52 miles, 70 and 100 - all taking in the daunting Cairn O’ Mount.

Tickets for the Happening will go on sale early in 2020.

For more information about the festival, visit www.msbh.co.uk.