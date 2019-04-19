Diversion for Evan Street surfacing

Motorists are facing a diversion in the centre of Stonehaven next week.

Surfacing work is due to get under way in Evan Street from 9am on Monday and is expected to last for up to five days.

Aberdeenshire Council says it hopes to have it completed sooner.

There will be no access through the work during the dates and there will be no on-road parking.

Local residents will still be able to get their cars in and out of private driveways but they may have to wait if surfacing is taking place at the time. Footway access will not be affected by the work.

The road closure will take place from 8am on Monday.