Doric Board names Makar

An organisation which aims to enhance appreciation of the North-east’s Doric heritage has announced a key appointment.

The Doric Board (North-East Tradition and Language - NETAL) has named renowned poet, novelist, story writer, storyteller and singer Sheena Blackhall as its first North East Makar.

It is a three-year post which will play a pivotal role in rolling out the group’s strategy.

The creation of the Doric Board represents a coming together of a small group of like-minded people with the aim of enhancing linguistic and cultural confidence in the area.

It seeks to energise public appreciation of the region’s exceptional heritage of Doric language, music, ballad, song, story, history, lore, and the dynamic creativity of those who live and work in the area.

Ultimately, the Doric Board aims to be a powerful voice for social and economic regeneration, and a driver towards a national Scots language board.

The appointment of a Makar is seen as crucial in delivering that strategy and Sheena’s reputation and ability is regarded as central to the board’s aim to create and support a sustainable, dynamic future for Doric as a vibrant language.

Commenting on the announcement, Doric Board chair Frieda Morrison said: “Sheena’s understanding use of the language and the traditions which surround it are unrivalled.

“Her ability to capture the essence of Doric in written and verbal formats sit in exact parallel with the aims of the board.”