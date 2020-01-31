Doric Board’s first awards

The Doric Board has distributed its first series of awards to 18 projects across the North-east.

They offer between £250 and £1,000 to support initiatives that promote culture and heritage.

The Doric Board (North-East Tradition and Language - NETAL) was created to stimulate public appreciation of the region’s rich heritage.

The board’s awards draw from a budget of around £10,000.

The scheme was created with Scottish Government support to develop and support a sustainable, dynamic future for Doric.

Among the recipients is Stonehaven Folk Festival for promoting folks songs in local groups.

Doric Board chair Frieda Morrison said: “The awards, and the fact that we received 29 applications, show that Doric is very much alive and well in 2020.

“The Doric Board is delighted to be able to support this terrific range of projects from all across the North-east.

“Many of them support and engage young people and look to sustaining Doric into the future.”

Board member Professor Peter Reid added: “These awards recognise a broad spectrum of groups and projects, and demonstrate the deep affection there is for Doric as well as the passion for its survival.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “These awards provide support to projects that will have lasting benefits for the community and the language and raise the profile of Scots.”