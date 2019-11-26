Encouraging start for Aberdeenshire orchestra

A call for members to join Aberdeenshire Saxophone Orchestra resulted in a total of 23 players turning up for the first session.

Six new members joined the orchestra from Mintlaw, Aberdeen, Collieston and Banff and on the day they were also joined by Tim, a retired denist from Dallas near Elgin, Franziska, a teenager from Aboyne and Daisy, aged ten, the orchestra’s youngest recruit , from Rosehearty.

Commenting on her experience, Daisy said she managed to play four lines and the odd note andwas very happy about than, thanks to the nice lady who took her under her wing.

That ‘nice lady’ was Briony Mair, head teacher at Kininmonth Primary School.

Briony joined the orchestra after Richard Ingham (the orchestra’s music director) brought the ‘Young Music Initiative’-funded Jazz Music Program to her school.

The orchestra was originally formed 11 years ago but was a victim of its success, with Creative Scotland pulling their funding with more than half of the orchestra now adults.

However, those adults got together and formed a new, independent organisation, gained SCIO status and are determined to continue and grow the orchestra.

Their mission is to recruit as many youngsters as possible, with those under 16, or in full-time education, enjoying the orchestra free of charge, with adults paying term fees which help to keep it running.

New members are always welcome to head along.

For further details visit www.aberdeenshiresaxorchestra.co.uk