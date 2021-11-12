Enjoy a great day out in the north east

Dunnottar Castle has signed up to the new campaign

As part of the campaign, visitors will be able to take advantage of discounted tickets to businesses participating in the Days Out Incentive Fund.

Dunnottar Castle, Peterhead Prison Museum and Aberdeen Science Centre are among those in the north-east that have received funding to subsidise the cost of tickets, allowing visitors up to 50% off admission per ticket up to the value of £20.

Administered by VisitScotland on behalf of the Scottish Government, the incentive scheme is aimed at supporting tourism recovery by providing a boost for visitor attractions, day tour excursions and outdoor wildlife and adventure activities during the quieter winter months. Businesses are still able to apply for the Days Out Incentive Fund which is open until the end of November.

Peterhead Prison Museum

Using a combination of paid media and digital activity, including print and broadcast advertising, online videos and social media, the campaign - running from now until February 18, 2022 - aims to inspire Scots to get out and explore the country on a day out or short break.

A dedicated Great Days Out in Scotland landing page on VisitScotland’s website will direct visitors to businesses participating in the incentive scheme, as well as showcase the vast range of paid and free visitor attractions, adrenaline-filled outdoor adventures and food and drink experiences on offer throughout the country during the winter.

Jo Robinson, VisitScotland Regional Director, said: “The loss of international visitors over the past year has had a major impact on visitor attractions, tours and activity providers in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

“Our regional tourism and events sector needs the support of people living in Scotland. The Great Days Out in Scotland campaign will help inspire people to brighten up their winter days by taking part in a day out with family or friends at one of the many fascinating visitor attractions or experiences on offer across the region.

“Tourism makes Scotland richer, economically and socially, and without it, Scotland would be a much poorer place.”

Alex Geddes, Operations Manager at Peterhead Prison Museum, said: “To support tourism businesses with such an imaginative scheme is appreciated by us all, and as we head into the traditional low season, I hope visitors will take up this offer and support local attractions across the country.

“Our main purpose at the museum is to turn visitors' moments into memories, so we look forward to seeing friends old and new over the winter season ahead to make this a reality, and for them to benefit from this fantastic offer."