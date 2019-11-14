Family firm’s big charity boost

Family and staff at a Stonehaven haulage firm have raised more than £60,000 for a charity in honour of a “pillar of the local farming community.”

Graeme Gauld was the youngest partner of family-run livestock haulage business Alexander Gauld. He was diagnosed with stomach cancer in August, 2018, and passed away at the age of 39 in July.

Mr Gauld received treatment and care in the ANCHOR Unit at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and after his diagnosis, family and colleagues decided to raise funds for Friends of ANCHOR.

The fundraising efforts swung into action at the Angus Show in June this year, with a tombola, lucky squares and a silent auction featuring dozens of star prizes.

Fundraising at the show was a huge success, surpassing the expectations of Mr Gauld and his family; wife Laura and daughter Isla, 3.

Thousands of pounds were donated in the first 48 hours and the figure quickly rose to tens of thousands, finally ending on an massive £61,449.56.

Mrs Gauld said: “Graeme was truly humbled by all the support we received, and that support gave him a much-needed boost in the toughest of days. A huge testament to how loved and well-respected Graeme was in our community and beyond.

“The amounts raised from the fundraiser, along with the donations made at Graeme’s funeral, came to a phenomenal amount of money.”

She added: “I am incredibly proud of Graeme, what he achieved in his life, how he dealt his illness right to the end, with bravery and dignity and most of all, how much love he had for Isla and me, a love which extended to our family and his many, many friends.

“He was a truly special man to many, which was never more apparent from the support of the fundraiser, then to all who paid their last respects.”

Mrs Gauld continued: “A massive thank you to all who made it happen, all Graeme’s staff, family and friends and to all who donated money, raffles and silent auction items.” Erica Banks, PR and fundraising executive at Friends of ANCHOR, said: “We were deeply saddened to hear the news of Graeme’s passing.

“From the moment the team at Alexander Gauld got in touch, it was clear that Graeme was a very special person in the lives of many, many people.

“It really was humbling to see the community rally around in such a strong way to show their support.

“To have raised such a significant sum of money is testament to what a well-loved character Graeme was.”

She added: “He was certainly a pillar of the local farming community and is dearly missed by many.

“Our heartfelt thanks go to all those who helped to raise this total.

“Thanks to full charity sponsorship from Balmoral, we can assure everyone who supported the Gauld fundraising efforts that every penny donated will go directly to the cause, helping to make a real and lasting difference in the lives of ANCHOR Unit patients now and in the future.”

The fundraising totals were Friends of ANCHOR £61,000; £2167 for Roxburghe House and £4333 for the Sunrise Partnership.