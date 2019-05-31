Feein’ Market ready for large crowds

Thousands of people are expected to make their way to Stonehaven this Saturday for the annual Feein’ Market.

It will be the 46th market since it was reinstated by the local business association and the 19th year in which Stonehaven and District Lions Club has been at the helm.

The main sponsor this year is Aberdeenshire builder Kirkwood Homes.

There will be a range of stalls – more than 70 – both in Market Square and surrounding streets, and also in the town hall.

A wide variety of entertainment is being lined up in the Square and in the hall.

Stonehaven Pipe Band will kick-off events at 9.45am and play at various times during the day.

Local dance groups, and a selection of bands from the area will perform.

Mackie Academy dance group and music band will be part of the programme, continuing the tradition of allowing talented young people to entertain the town.

There will be more food vendors and the Lions will have their ‘Lions Den Bar’ with all profits going to local good causes.

The market is due to finish around 4pm.