Fettercairn woman steps up to the challenge

Hilary Hayes aims to complete her challenge by the end of the month.

Indeed, Hilary has almost completed a challenge started at the beginning of the year in which she aimed to walk 1,000 miles in aid of charity.

Hilary signed the fundraising pledge to walk the epic distance in January, and ever since has been beating a path in and around the Fettercairn area, raising cash along the way.

The 68 year-old told us: “I felt the elderly got a rough deal during lockdown and was really sad about what they were having to face spending a lot of time alone, so I decided to do something to help and that’s when I took up the challenge.

"When I completed my Telephone Friendship training I was struck by the number of reasons why some older people become lonely or isolated.

“They can be a carer for their partner, they may have lost a partner, there may be a lack of transport links, or loss of driving licence, a lack of community services or groups or just pure fear of going out or catching Covid.”

Hilary continued: "Initially I was covering around two to three-and-a-half miles, walking two days on and one off . The longest distance I walked was around seven-and-a-half miles. Since I started I’ve become much fitter and I have been walking at least 25 days each month.

"I just go around the local area and up to the Fasque estate and the Fettercairn estate. Assuming the weather doesn’t get particularly nasty I should be in a position to complete the challenge by the end of this month - six weeks earlier than planned.

"Every step I take is another step towards supporting an elderly person in need. By donating to my Justgiving page it will encourage me to stick to my target and you will help AgeUK reach the older people that need us most,” she added.

Hilary had originally set a £500 fundraising target, but that has more than doubled and with only 40 miles to go, she is hoping that she can reach the £1500 mark by Christmas. She would like to thank everyone who has donated online so far and those who have “popped money in the tin”of given her cash during her walks.