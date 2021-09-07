Final funding push to secure Skateraw Hall

A GoFundMe page has been set up by the Trustees.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by the Trustees to help raise the final £10,000 needed to complete the purchase of Skateraw Hall at the asking priced of £45,000.

Skateraw Hall, located on the town’s Bettridge Road, has played an important part of the Newtonhill community since it was built in 1890.

In that time the hall has been home to everything from a playgroup and children’s parties to tipsy teas and ceilidhs.

The hall is also home to the Cairnhill Memorial which honours those men who were killed in the First World War.

More than two years ago the Skateraw Hall Trustees started their journey to secure ownership of the hall, when the owners, Skateraw Development Co Ltd, came to an agreement to sell the hall to them for £45,000.

After finally being able to secure the deposit of £20,000 and sign the missives for the hall, the trustees have now launched their campaign to raise the remaining funds.

Commenting on the sale, business secretary Elma Wylie says the group had initially starting collecting pledges, which helped towards the cost of the project.

Because of this the trustees were able to pay a deposit towards the sale.

"We still have another £10,000 to raise which is why we have set up a GoFundMe page as we have to pay the balance by the end of the year,” she said. "We don’t want to lose the hall as it would be a fantastic asset for the villagers. We all love the hall.”

There are two ways in which you can donate to help secure the hall’s future.

You can log on to the GoFundMe page at gofund.me/98c87117 where you can pledge any amount to help.

Alternatively you can pledge via email at [email protected]

Every little will help towards the purchase.

Skateraw Hall is the oldest building in Newtonhill and was originally owned by the Laird of Skateraw. It still boasts its original pine-lining floor.