Finalists revealed for the Inspiring Aberdeenshire Awards 2021

Broadcaster and journalist Fiona Stalker and Provost Bill Howatson presented last year’s awards in a virtual ceremony, and this year’s awards will again take place online.

The local finalists are:

Aberdeenshire’s Future award – Blythe Primrose

Blythe has been the volunteer Youth Board Representative for The Haven, in Stonehaven, since 2018. During the pandemic, Blythe went above and beyond the call of duty volunteering. She is known for her quietly confident leadership. Blythe really is an incredible role model.

Aiden Clark and Rachel Green

Rachel and Aidan are in sixth year at Portlethen Academy. They jumped at the chance to help set up a gay/straight Alliance group, with the aim of creating a culture of understanding, mutual respect and very visible inclusion throughout the school. Aiden and Rachel are genuinely inspiring young leaders who are helping take their whole community on this important journey.

Inspirational Volunteer award – Mairi Eddie

Mairi Eddie, through her role with the Benholm and Johnshaven Community Council, has hugely contributed to the health and wellbeing of those in the area. She was instrumental in setting up The Community Larder at Johnshaven Village Hall to support people affected physically, financially or emotionally by Covid-19.

Beautiful Aberdeenshire Environmental award – Stonehaven Horizon Group

The Stonehaven Horizon Group was established in 2005 and during those 15 years they have made an enormous contribution to the town.

Their role has included maintaining the many floral displays around the town, working with the eco-school projects, organising regular community litter picks, planting a community orchard, undertaking a "War on Weeds" campaign and looking after a wildflower garden in the harbour area known as Pat's Patch.

Community Spirit award – Raj Hamid and family, Carron to Mumbai

The way Raj and his family responded to the Covid pandemic has been exceptional and caring. He and his five daughters have spent countless hours of their time and skill making meals for the community. Raj and his family are providers of the very best sort of community spirit.

Covid-19 Response award – The Larder Portlethen

The Larder Portlethen is run by three volunteers from the community. They are an example of a community foodbank who operate to serve the people of the surrounding area in any way they can, and show what can be done when a community pulls together in the face of adversity.

Inspiring Aberdeenshire Lifetime Achievement award – Jim Malcolm