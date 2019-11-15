Fireballs group seeks area committee funding

Kincardine and Mearns Area Committee will discuss funding applications from two local groups next week.

Stonehaven Fireballs Association and Luthermuir Hall and Park Committee have applied for support through the committee budget.

The fireballs group has requested £3025 to put towards its popular annual Hogmanay event.

Over the years the event has attracted up to 10,000 people with a mix of both local residents and visitors taking to the streets of the town.

This year BBC Scotland will broadcast live from the event for its Hogmanay celebrations.

Before the fireballs, entertainment is provided in the evening and includes street entertainers, fire dancers and music from Newtonhill Pipe Band.

The funding requested would go towards gaining more qualified stewards, first aiders and an ambulance. The group is also looking to buy more fireworks this year as the event is being televised.

The second application, from Luthermuir Hall and Park Committee, seeks £3324 for the purchase of acoustic panels and chairs.

The fitting of the panels will improve the audibility to allow the hall to host events such as cinema evenings and weddings.

The area committee is recommended to approve both applications when it meets in Aberdeen on Tuesday.