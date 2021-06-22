Firefighters help Local Larders

Pictured at Inverbervie are CC Milne, Diana Milne and WC Crabb

These provisions larders are located within Stonehaven and the villages of Marykirk and Inverbervie.

Fire stations based at Stonehaven, Inverbervie and Laurencekirk have donated £100 to each pantry and a home fire safety leaflet now goes into every parcel.

Watch Commander Matthew Crabb is a Retained and Volunteer Support for Kincardine, Mearns and North Angus.

He has been helping co-ordinate leaflets, posters and the financial donations.

He first became aware of the local food pantries through a community resilience group meeting.

WC Crabb said: “This is a good avenue to help us reach people in our communities who could benefit from our safety advice.”

The pantries opened last year at the beginning of the Covid pandemic and look set to continue.

These community hubs are open to everyone, and help promote sustainability and avoid food wastage.

Donations are received from people in the community and from local shops, and nothing goes to waste, with any uneaten fruit and vegetables going to feed local pigs.

The Bervie Pantry’s team of six volunteers supports people from Inverbervie and surrounding villages and they have around 140 regular visitors.

Commenting on the initiative, Diana Milne, who is a volunteer at The Bervie Pantry said: “There’s people coming in who might not have smoke detectors and would benefit from home safety advice.

"More people are struggling to meet basic food needs.

"This a great community resource, where food swaps take place and nothing goes to waste.

"We are very proud of what we’ve achieved.”

The Haven, which operates in Stonehaven, has 50 volunteers on its books and is run by volunteer coordinator Julie Gray.

Julie is also keen to highlight that The Haven is open to the whole community.